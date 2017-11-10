SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been arraigned on charge stemming from a 7-mile, 20-minute truck rampage through Syracuse that ended when he was shot by police.
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Hicks was arraigned Thursday in a Syracuse hospital on assault, attempted assault and grand larceny charges.
Authorities say he stole a flatbed truck whose driver was providing AAA roadside service to a motorist Monday afternoon. Officials say he led numerous officers on a chase through city streets, ramming police cars and civilian vehicles along the way.
Police say the chase ended when two members of the sheriff’s office and a Syracuse cop opened fire on the truck. Hicks was struck once in the lower body.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
Officials say he remains hospitalized. It couldn’t be learned from authorities if he has a lawyer.