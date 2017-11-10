SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been arraigned on charge stemming from a 7-mile, 20-minute truck rampage through Syracuse that ended when he was shot by police.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Hicks was arraigned Thursday in a Syracuse hospital on assault, attempted assault and grand larceny charges.

Authorities say he stole a flatbed truck whose driver was providing AAA roadside service to a motorist Monday afternoon. Officials say he led numerous officers on a chase through city streets, ramming police cars and civilian vehicles along the way.

Police say the chase ended when two members of the sheriff’s office and a Syracuse cop opened fire on the truck. Hicks was struck once in the lower body.

Officials say he remains hospitalized. It couldn’t be learned from authorities if he has a lawyer.