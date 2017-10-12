PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man was shot and wounded at a southeast Portland apartment complex.
Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley says an officer who responded to the scene Thursday applied a tourniquet to the man. The victim was then taken by ambulance to a hospital. Burley says the injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Burley says no arrests have been made, and he has no information about a suspect.
The circumstances that led to the shooting have not been revealed, but Burley says investigators on the robbery detail are assisting with the case.
