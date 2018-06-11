PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a basketball court in Rhode Island.

Authorities say an officer heard gunshots around 9 p.m. Sunday while on routine patrol in Providence. Officers responding to the call found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground at the Met School basketball court.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Alexander Alvarenga. He has been transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is reported in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the suspected shooter was wearing a mask and fled on foot.

Police say detectives found 10 shell casings at the entrance of the basketball court.

An investigation is ongoing.