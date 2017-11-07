ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A man at a South Carolina emergency assistance center that helps the homeless and others in need has been shot and killed.

Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of an organization called Renew Our Community.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police say they are talking with a person of interest. That person’s name has not been released.

The nonprofit organization helps York County’s homeless and needy with work programs and other forms of assistance. The organization sees as many as 100 people per day. It was founded in 2011.

No other details were available.