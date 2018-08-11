LAKEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a suspect who attacked a jail guard and held her hostage with her own stun gun.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at the sheriff’s department’s Lakewood station.

Authorities say the man — who was suspected of stealing a car — was being fingerprinted when he punched the custody assistant in the face. They say the worker collapsed, and the man took the stun gun from her belt.

Officials said the suspect dragged the worker into a holding cell by her hair and locked the door.

They say he then pointed the stun gun at deputies. At least one of the deputies opened fire, shooting him in the torso and critically injuring him.

The jail worker is expected to recover.