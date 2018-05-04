BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man shot by a Bismarck policeman after allegedly attacking the officer has been deemed not guilty because he lacked criminal responsibility for his actions.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Judge Bruce Haskell accepted the plea of Donald Miller on Thursday based on a mental health evaluation at the State Hospital in Jamestown. Miller faced felony charges of robbery and simple assault on a peace officer.

Authorities say Officer Justin Antonovich was responding to an unrelated call outside a motel last October when Miller attacked him, punching him and gouging his eyes before Antonovich shot him. Miller recovered. State and county investigations cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

Prosecutor Julie Lawyer said Miller could be committed for as many as 10 years.

