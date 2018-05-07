ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after two Florida police officers opened fire on him.
Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the officers had been responding to a traffic crash in a strip mall parking lot Monday when a Marshalls security guard told them about a crime in progress.
Mina says the officers confronted four suspects in a vehicle. Fearing for their lives, Mina says the officers shot the driver.
Officials say one passenger exited the vehicle and was arrested. The wounded suspect managed to drive off. Mina says he made it to a nearby park, where he died. Two female suspects were arrested near the park.
Authorities say the dead suspect was a white Hispanic. His name wasn’t released. The names and races of the officers weren’t immediately released.
No weapons were found on the suspects.