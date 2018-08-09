GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say they’ve found a body in the car of a man who shot and killed himself during a traffic stop.
The Kennebec (KEH’-nuh-bek) Journal reports state police stopped a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Gardiner. Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and shot himself.
State Police Maj. Brian Scott says officers found a body in the trunk of the vehicle during their investigation.
Police haven’t released the identity of the man who killed himself.
No further information is available. An investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/