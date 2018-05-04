GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Three people, including the suspected gunman, have been shot in Georgia’s Hall County.

Multiple media outlets report a 72-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 54-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Each was listed in satisfactory condition.

A third person, the suspected shooter, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. His condition was not immediately available.

Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zachary Brackett says the apparent random shooting happened Friday about noon on Ga. 365 near Whitehall Road in the northern portion of the county. Authorities say all lanes of Ga. 365 are closed.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.