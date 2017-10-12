SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man was shocked and burned when a power line fell on a lift truck that he was working on.

Sarasota County authorities told news outlets that energy from the wire caused the truck to catch fire while the bucket was raised in the air. A spotter on the ground who wasn’t injured had called 911 Tuesday afternoon. The man was flown to a hospital but his condition is not known.

Firefighters contacted Florida Power and Light, which remotely de-energized the grid after the wire had fallen across the roadway.

WFLA-TV reports 350 customers had been without power after 3,000 were initially affected by the incident.

Further details were not released.