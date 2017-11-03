FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion at a Florida port has seriously injured an employee who was doing maintenance on a fuel tanker.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said the worker was repairing a faulty valve at Port Everglades on Friday when the container exploded. The 52-year-old was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns to his hands and feet and lacerations to his face.

Officials checked for flammable gases at the port after the explosion but did not find any.

The State Fire Marshall will investigate.