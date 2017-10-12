SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man serving a life sentence for a 1994 rape and murder in Maine says he deserves a retrial because a new analysis shows that a sock used to gag the victim did not have his DNA on it.
An attorney for Foster Bates told the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday that the DNA of three other men was found on the sock. He said that raises reasonable doubt about Bates’ guilt in the death of his South Portland neighbor, Tammy Dickson.
But prosecutors say they have much more significant evidence, including the fact that Bates’ DNA was found inside Dickson.
Bates’ attorney says the two had a consensual sexual relationship, but Bates did not kill the woman.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH