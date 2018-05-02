JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man serving two life sentences, including one for kidnapping and killing his stepdaughter in 1987, has died in prison.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections, in a news release, said 72-year-old C. W. Taylor died Tuesday after being transported from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County to a hospital in Vicksburg. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Taylor was convicted of capital murder for the death of 22-year-old Mildred Spires. Spires had been reported missing for about two months when two children came upon her body in her abandoned car in a wooded area near Jackson.

Taylor initially received the death penalty, but after the state Supreme Court granted him a new sentencing hearing on appeal, he received life without parole. He also was serving life for a previous homicide.