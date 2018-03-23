NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man already serving an 80-year sentence for a murder conviction and awaiting trial for another deadly shooting has been found not guilty of assault in a third attack.

The New Haven Register reports that Jermaine Harris was acquitted Thursday in the shooting of Marvin Jones. Jones was shot at least 10 times in New Haven in 2011 but survived.

A prosecution witness testified that he saw Harris pull a gun and heard gunfire but did not actually see the shots fired. The defense said there were other people in the area and it couldn’t be proven that Harris pulled the trigger.

Harris was convicted last year of killing another man amid an ongoing gang dispute in 2011. He is also charged with murder in a 2010 fatal shooting.

