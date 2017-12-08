MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man who pleaded no contest to nearly killing his wife with a bat four years ago.
James Scarola is currently serving a 20-year sentence for the attack. WCAX-TV reports he pleaded no contest in 2013 to attempted murder and sexual assault, but was later unsuccessful in attempting to withdraw the sexual assault plea.
In his appeal, he argued the court erroneously participated in the plea process.
The Supreme Court ruled Friday that the judge did not take part in plea discussions, only may have “floated a suggestion” prior to sentencing.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com