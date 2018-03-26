ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police say an inmate serving a 10-day sentence has fatally overdosed on heroin smuggled into a Maryland jail.

The Capital reports that online court records show 53-year-old Douglas Edward Sutherland was nearing the end of his 10-day sentence for driving on a suspended license when he died Saturday from a fatal heroin overdose at the Anne Arundel County Correctional Center.

The superintendent of the county’s Department of Detention Facilities, Terry Kokolis, says officials made multiple attempts to revive Sutherland, including using a drug which combats overdose symptoms.

Police said an empty capsule believed to contain heroin was found underneath Sutherland’s death. Kokolis did not respond to requests for comment on jail security or how the drugs arrived.

Sutherland’s body has been taken to Baltimore for an autopsy.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/