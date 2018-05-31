FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 36-year-old Fairbanks man suffered a serious head injury when he was assaulted on a city street.
Raye Diamond was flown to Anchorage in critical condition for treatment.
Police Wednesday found Diamond being tended to by security officers at a bus park in downtown Fairbanks.
Witnesses say Diamond was pushing a bike when a man stepped from the transit building, claimed the bike belonged to a friend and punched Diamond in the face.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
Diamond was knocked unconscious. As he fell, his head hit concrete. Police say he suffered brain bleed and swelling of the brain.
Surveillance video recorded the confrontation.
The suspect fled on the bike but was arrested Wednesday night.
Thirty-one-year-old Hoe Young Kim is charged with robbery and felony assault. Online court records do not list his attorney.