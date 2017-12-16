BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Laurel man has been sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Hospital after pleading guilty to a robbery charge stemming from a fatal shooting.
The Billings Gazette reported Friday 30-year-old Garrett Lee Crandell was charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Billings in 2015 that resulted in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Clinton Old Bull.
Prosecutors said Crandell and 38-year-old Ross Breshears went to Old Bull’s home planning to rob a woman over a drug deal. Investigators say Old Bull met them at the door and was shot in a scuffle.
Breshears is charged with deliberate homicide in Old Bull’s death and is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 8.
Crandell has been at the state hospital for a year under treatment for schizophrenia.
