CLEVELAND (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who yelled “go back to your own country” before punching a man of Middle Eastern descent and breaking his jaw has been sentenced to probation.
Cleveland.com reports 24-year-old Gregory Brzoza was sentenced to five years of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to aggravated assault and ethnic intimidation. Brzoza was also ordered to pay $1,600 for the costs of repairing the victim’s broken jaw.
Police say the assault happened around 2:30 a.m. August 20 at a Cleveland taco bar. Brzoza says he and the victim got into the altercation after the victim began talking to a woman in his friend group.
Brzoza punched the man twice before running away.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
Brzoza says his actions were a reflection of how much alcohol he drank, not who he is.
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com