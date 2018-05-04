NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who told police he fatally shot his wife during a struggle over a shotgun has been sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison.

James Hodgdon, of Norwich, said during his sentencing hearing Thursday there was “never any intent” in the shooting that killed his 58-year-old wife, Dianna, in September 2015.

Police say Hodgdon had been suicidal before the shooting, and he placed the shotgun in his garage. Hodgdon told authorities his wife found the gun and the two fought over it, and during the struggle he put his finger on the trigger and pulled it.

His wife was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hodgdon pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter in February.