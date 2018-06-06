HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in a 2017 attack on a man who was digging for money in a mid-Michigan cemetery has been sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison.
The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports 50-year-old Brett Ostrander of Gladwin learned his punishment this week after pleading guilty in May to assault with intent to do great bodily harm.
His co-defendant 43-year-old Christie Austin of Evart is awaiting sentencing July 9 for her role in the attack.
The two were accused in the June 2017 beating of a 22-year-old Harrison man with a hammer and shovel in a cemetery in Clare County’s Hamilton Township. They evaded police for several months before Austin was arrested in Alma and Ostrander turned himself in to the Gratiot County sheriff’s office.
___
Information from: Morning Sun, http://www.themorningsun.com/