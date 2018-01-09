CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s office in New Hampshire says a man from Ecuador has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making false statements on an application for a U.S. passport.

Court documents say 40-year-old Einstin Antonio Cantos completed the application in 2005 in another person’s name and was issued a passport. He also applied for a passport card in 2013 with the same identification.

Cantos pleaded guilty in September to making false statements. Prosecutors say after serving his time in prison, he will be deported back to Ecuador.