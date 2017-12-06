WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who was placed on probation last year for a sexual battery was sentenced to prison for a new offense.

The Deseret News reports Eli Timothy Sherman, of Provo, was sentenced Monday to at least one year and up to 15 years in prison for enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

Sherman pleaded guilty to the charge in September, while an identical charge was dismissed.

Court records say Sherman was charged in June after authorities say he went online and attempted to arrange sex with a 13-year-old girl, but the person he was messaging was actually an undercover officer from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Charging papers say the undercover agent was responding to Sherman’s post on Craigslist.

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com