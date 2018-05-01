ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who stabbed to death an Albuquerque cab driver has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Luke Waruszewski was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest in February to a second-degree murder charge for the death of 58-year-old Larry Mullin.

Authorities say Waruszewski killed Mullin in February 2017 after the cab driver was dispatched to a grocery store in west Albuquerque.

Prosecutors say Mullin’s throat was slashed and he was left bleeding in the parking lot.

According to a psychologist who spoke in court, Waruszewski has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was experiencing an “acute psychotic break” when he killed Mullin.

Waruszewski apologized to the victim’s family in court, saying he’s “left to live with the cold difficult truth and consequences of my actions.”