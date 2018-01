BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A man who admits to burglarizing dorm rooms at the University at Buffalo has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

Darnell Cleveland was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court, where he pleaded guilty to burglary, forgery, identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Authorities say the 21-year-old Buffalo resident entered residence halls and dorm rooms of several students at the university over the summer and took their car keys and wallets.