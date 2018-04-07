Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man will spend up to five years in prison for attempting to run over a state police trooper last year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Patrick Hess was sentenced Friday to between one and five years in prison by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom.

The 25-year-old Hess pleaded guilty to fleeing with reckless disregard to the safety of others.

Prosecutors say Hess tried to run over the state trooper during a traffic stop in September 2017. Instead of complying with the trooper’s instructions, prosecutors say Hess drove away, almost hitting the trooper.

The trooper gave chase in his cruiser, and Hess’ vehicle eventually was disabled. Hess was taken into custody after a foot chase.

