MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A man who helped hold a victim for ransom in an attempt to collect on a six-figure marijuana deal has been sentenced to prison and deportation for a second time in federal court.

The Mail Tribune reports that 40-year-old Adrian Rivera-Espinosa was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court after two California men used his home to attempt to collect on a $200,000 marijuana debt by luring the victim there and threatening the victim with dismemberment.

Rivera-Espinosa already had pleaded guilty to a felony count of coercion in state court in the case.

He entered the U.S. legally in 1996 but was lost his residency in 2002 after he was convicted of trafficking cocaine.

He returned illegally in 2009.

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/