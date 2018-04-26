CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to nearly six years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl.
Prosecutors say 27-year-old Alex “Lex” Hernandez, of Lowell, Massachusetts, sold the drug in 2016 to someone who was working with law enforcement. That person was recording him.
Hernandez pleaded guilty to three counts of fentanyl distribution in November, after a jury was picked for his trial.
Prosecutors say when police sought to arrest Hernandez at his apartment, they found approximately 500 grams of cocaine and drug preparation equipment. He faces pending charges in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, on the drug discovery.
