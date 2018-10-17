VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A man convicted of torching a South Texas mosque last year has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison.
Marq Vincent Perez was sentenced Wednesday during a court hearing in Victoria, Texas.
In July, a jury convicted the 26-year-old Perez of federal arson, explosives and hate crime charges.
Mark Di Carlo, Perez’s defense attorney, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family
- Interrogation gone wrong, rogue killers: What happened to Saudi journalist?
- America's most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies
- Mueller said ready to deliver key findings in his Trump probe
At his trial, prosecutors said that a “rabid hatred” of Muslims led Perez to set fire to an Islamic center in Victoria, destroying the building.
Authorities asserted Perez aimed to terrorize Muslims along the middle Texas Gulf Coast and to cause damage and destruction.
Perez, who denied involvement in the blaze, could have been sentenced to up to 40 years.