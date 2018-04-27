Share story

By
The Associated Press

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for killing his wife.

The Hutchinson News reports that 27-year-old Jacob Ohnmacht, of Larned, was sentenced Thursday for voluntary manslaughter and interference with law enforcement. Ohnmacht initially faced a second-degree murder charge in the December 2016 strangulation death of 21-year-old Kayla Dawn Parret at the couple’s rural Pawnee County home.

As part of his plea, he agreed to drop his appeal of a criminal threat conviction for spitting in an officer’s pizza.

Parret’s mother, Cindy Hope, said Ohnmacht staged a scene to make it appear Parret hanged herself and that he took her down before officers arrived.

The arrest affidavit said there had been multiple domestic abuse instances, and that Parret left Ohnmacht before returning to him.

