PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 1993 death of a Mesa woman who was bound and shot in her apartment.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 64-year-old Raymond Hanley was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder, arson, burglary and kidnapping.

Mesa firefighters found the body of 40-year-old Debra Kay Shipton in the master bedroom of her apartment. The fire started on the balcony of the apartment and showed signs of arson.

Authorities say there was an attempt to set fires in both the living room and master bedroom, but cigarettes failed to ignite cans of flammable liquid.

The case went cold until 2009 when DNA from the cigarette butts was matched to Hanley, who was serving a sentence for a 1994 sexual assault.