BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a woman whose body was found at a rest area.

Cape Cod Times reports 27-year-old Denzel Chisholm will not be eligible for parole in the deal he made with prosecutors Monday.

Chisholm, an alleged leader of the Nauti-Block street gang, was one of three people indicted in the 2015 stabbing and shooting death of 28-year-old Christine Ferreira. Authorities say Ferreira was killed in retaliation for testifying against another alleged gang member.

Chisholm’s sister, Shannelle, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiracy after her murder charge was dropped. Prosecutors say the third man is scheduled to appear in court in the upcoming weeks.

