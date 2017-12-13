CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death in 2013 has been found dead in his prison cell.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that 35-year-old Robert Tilghman Kronsberg of James Island was found dead in his cell at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia last week.

Corrections Department spokesman Jeff Taillon said it appears Kronsberg killed himself Dec. 6. The Richland County coroner has not released a cause of death yet.

Taillon said records show Kronsberg had no escape attempts or disciplinary actions.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for the stabbing death of 25-year-old Tasha Lucia.

Police said Kronsberg strangled Lucia before hitting her with a hammer and stabbing her 15 times on Feb. 10, 2013.

