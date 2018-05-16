GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who authorities say posed as an ambulance medic for an evening in western Michigan and helped with patients has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

The Grand Rapids Press reports 42-year-old Anthony Mario Fortuna learned his punishment Tuesday in Grand Rapids for impersonating a medical services employee.

Fortuna apologized, saying he was “totally out of line.”

The newspaper says Fortuna on Jan. 19 received permission to be on an ambulance ride-along and helped load patients. Authorities say he falsely told workers he was a former medical transportation company employee.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Donald Johnston says Fortuna also started an IV on a patient and may have administered medicine.

Fortuna previously was sent to federal prison for falsely warning about possible explosive attacks in Michigan.

___

