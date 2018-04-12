WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A George man has been sentenced to serve 8 years in prison in North Dakota for infecting two women with HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS.

KXMC-TV reports that Angel Rodriguez, of Jonesboro, Georgia, entered an Alford plea in Williston on Tuesday to a felony charge, acknowledging there’s enough evidence to convict him. The court treats it like a guilty plea.

Authorities say Rodriguez did not tell the women that he was HIV-positive before having unprotected sex with them, and both women became infected.

