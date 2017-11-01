AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl after supplying her with alcohol has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Kennebec Journal reports 23-year-old Travis Gerrier, most recently of Dixmont, was sentenced Tuesday after previously entering multiple conditional guilty pleas in August.

Gerrier’s attorney, Sherry Tash, had unsuccessfully argued her client wasn’t competent to stand trial. Gerrier will now appeal the competency ruling in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. In Maine, defendants can withdraw their plea if they prevail on appeal.

Prosecutors say Gerrier sexually assaulted the girl in a parking lot two years ago.

Tash maintains Gerrier has issues with low intelligence, autism, mood disorders and social anxiety. She says Gerrier has the judgment skills of an 11- or 12-year-old.

