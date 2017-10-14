BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A 62-year-old man indicted in a western North Dakota methamphetamine ring has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Kim Davis Johnson pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to distribute with intent to distribute meth. He is one of 10 people charged in the case.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that prosecutors asked for a sentence of more than seven years. Johnson’s attorney, Stormy Vickers, asked for five years. Vickers said Johnson was a middleman in the meth operation who set up the deals. Vickers said his client didn’t have money or drugs.

Johnson told U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland he suffers from drug addiction and mesothelioma stemming from working in mines in Montana. Johnson told Hovland he didn’t want to die in prison.

