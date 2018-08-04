SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 46-year-old man convicted of sexually abusing a child in Keizer has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.
The Statesman Journal reports Lucio Barrera pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced Thursday.
Barrera was arrested on sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration charges in April for allegedly molesting a girl under the age of 12.
In his plea petition, he admitted to molesting the girl sometime between 2015 and 2017.
A charge of unlawful sexual penetration was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
Barrera will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com