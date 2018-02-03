CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A man convicted in the slaying of another man who tried to break up a dispute in a New Jersey boarding house almost four years ago has been sentenced to an aggregate term of 58 years in state prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Mosby of Camden was sentenced Friday in Camden County. He was convicted last fall of first-degree murder and weapons counts in the March 2014 death of 48-year-old John Carey.

Authorities said a fight between Mosby and a woman who lived in the house spilled into a common area where Carey tried to protect the woman and her toddler but was shot by the defendant, who fled.

Mosby, also convicted of weapons offenses, will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.