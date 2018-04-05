TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man who prosecutors say planned a burglary that led to the 2016 beating death of a western Indiana radio personality has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
The Tribune-Star reports 48-year-old Donald Featherstone on Wednesday was the final defendant in the murder case to learn his punishment for the death of Matt Luecking, who worked for WFNB-FM. Authorities say Luecking was killed at his apartment in Terre Haute.
Featherstone earlier signed a plea agreement that capped his potential prison sentence at 45 to 50 years. Defense attorney Mark Mullican argued for the lower term, saying Featherstone was remorseful.
In March, 26-year-old John Edward Collins was sentenced to 60 years and 27-year-old Kathleen Featherstone got 30 years.
Another person faces charges in connection with the theft of Luecking’s car.

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com