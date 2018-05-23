PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A homeless man has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a married couple with a metal baton on a Portland beach.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 35-year-old Jonathan Rance was sentenced Wednesday for the July 2017 assaults. Rance pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The newspaper reports that Rance pushed Kelly Corrado into boulders in the Willamette River and struck her on the back and head with the baton, causing a bloody gash on her skull that required three staples. He also hit Andrew Corrado on the shoulder with the baton at Poet’s Beach.

The Corrados said Rance threw their cellphone into the river. Lifeguards on duty called 911.

