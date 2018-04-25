FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to at least 42 years in prison for killing his boyfriend last year and burying his body in the woods.

WMUR-TV reports Richard Tripaldi, of Franklin, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

He admitted to shooting 24-year-old James Brock in the head.

Brock’s body was found six weeks after he had been shot. Tripaldi was arrested a day later.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com