FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to at least 42 years in prison for killing his boyfriend last year and burying his body in the woods.
WMUR-TV reports Richard Tripaldi, of Franklin, pleaded guilty Wednesday.
He admitted to shooting 24-year-old James Brock in the head.
Brock’s body was found six weeks after he had been shot. Tripaldi was arrested a day later.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com