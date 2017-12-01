BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has been sentenced to four years in prison for leading police on a high-speed car chase last year and brandishing a knife during his arrest.
Thirty-year-old Timothy Harrington pleaded guilty in October to charges that he fled when police tried to arrest him at a traffic stop, threatened to kill three women, and brandished a knife when he was found hiding in a closet. In addition to the prison term, The Bennington Banner reports a judge on Thursday sentenced Harrington to the balance of two to 11 years on probation.
Harrington said he didn’t want to keep making the same mistakes.
Police say the chase culminated in Harrington hitting a deer at an estimated 90 mph and police ending the pursuit. Harrington was located a day after the pursuit and was arrested.
Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com