BEAVER, Pa. (AP) — One of three defendants charged in what Pennsylvania prosecutors call a drug deal robbery that claimed two lives apologized before he was sentenced to 34 to 70 years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Ronald Foster was convicted last month of third-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy.

Sixteen-year-old William Booher was shot to death in a car in Aliquippa last fall. Eighteen-year-old Dane Mathesius fled and was found dead in a nearby yard days later. A 13-year-old robbery victim testified at the Beaver County trial.

Foster, who was 17 at the time, wept as he apologized Tuesday to the victims’ families, saying “I’m in pain every single day.” He asked for forgiveness as well as the opportunity to one day reunite with his family as a free man. Two other defendants await trial.