ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a 26-year-old man to more than 30 years in prison for killing a Blaine toddler.

Nelson Soto-Lopez was sentenced Monday for the 2016 murder of 21-month-old Drake Oliva.

Soto-Lopez was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He entered a Norgaard plea, which means he can’t recall the events because of intoxication or amnesia but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a jury to convict him.

Judge Jonathan Jasper gave Soto-Lopez the maximum sentence.

The victim was the son of Soto-Lopez’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Heydi Aguilera-Bustillo. She pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and was sentenced in January to nearly 14 years in prison.