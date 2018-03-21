SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to three years in prison for shooting and wounding a 15-year-old boy.

The Springfield Republican reports that 21-year-old Julien Rivera pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including assault and battery with a firearm as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Investigators say Rivera shot at the boy four times in Springfield last June. The boy was hit in the hand.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys say the motivation for the shooting is unclear.