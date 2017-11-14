ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing prescription pills from a friend and $35 in change from a store’s cancer fundraiser.
Officials say 20-year-old Craig Heelan was ordered to serve 90 days of a 2-year jail sentence after pleading guilty in district court in Attleboro. The Sun Chronicle reports the judge suspended most of the sentence with probation, mandating Heelan submit to drug testing and a mental health evaluation.
Prosecutors say Heelan stole a watch and pills from a friend before stealing a Cancer for Kids change jar from a local market. His lawyer says his client was battling heroin addiction.
Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com