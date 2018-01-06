PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suburban Portland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a young woman as she walked to work.

KPTV-TV reports Orion Mears of Gresham was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to rape, sodomy, robbery and kidnapping in the November 2016 incident. He also pleaded no contest for a rape that happened 16 years ago.

In November 2016, the 19-year-old woman was walking to work at 4 a.m. when Mears stopped and asked her the time. He attacked her shortly thereafter and threatened her with a gun.

Police arrested Mears a few days later after receiving tips from the community.

Mears did not make a statement in court.