BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man found guilty in a 2014 fatal home invasion in Kentucky has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
WYMT-TV reports that Patrick Baker was sentenced Friday in the death of Donald Mills, receiving 12 years for first-degree robbery, five years for reckless homicide, one year for tampering with evidence and one year for impersonating a police officer.
Prosecutors said Baker and three others broke into Donald Mills’ Knox County home dressed as U.S. Marshals demanding money and drugs. Police said Baker fatally shot Mills, and the others were involved in the robbery plot. Baker’s defense team had questioned DNA evidence and the motives of those who testified against him, including two co-defendants.
The formal sentence aligns with the jury’s recommendation upon reaching a verdict in early November.
