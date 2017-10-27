HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who fatally shot another man during an argument last year has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports 39-year-old James Burrill was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter earlier this month. Burrill had initially faced a murder charge in the March 2016 shooting of 33-year-old Jerome Mack Jr.

Prosecutors say there were no witnesses but that Burrill says he shot Mack after an argument turned physical in an apartment. He says Mack pulled a gun that went off during the struggle, hitting Mack in the chest.

Burrill fled the state after the shooting but was caught several months later in Syracuse, New York.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com