HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who fatally shot another man during an argument last year has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
The Hartford Courant reports 39-year-old James Burrill was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter earlier this month. Burrill had initially faced a murder charge in the March 2016 shooting of 33-year-old Jerome Mack Jr.
Prosecutors say there were no witnesses but that Burrill says he shot Mack after an argument turned physical in an apartment. He says Mack pulled a gun that went off during the struggle, hitting Mack in the chest.
Burrill fled the state after the shooting but was caught several months later in Syracuse, New York.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area | FYI Guy
- Comcast's cable customers tumble as cord-cutting picks up
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com